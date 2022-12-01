L﻿iverpool legend Steve Heighway has announced his retirement from the club's coaching staff.

T﻿he 75-year-old has helped guide the career of some of the Reds' most iconic names, such as Jamie Carragher, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen.

H﻿eighway, a decorated former player at Anfield, had been operating as a full-time consultant since 2015.

Academy manager Alex Inglrethorpe said: “Steve has not only enjoyed a successful playing career at the club, but also an incredible coaching career lasting over 40 years, in which he has overseen the development of some of the most iconic players to have played for Liverpool Football Club.

“Whilst Steve may no longer be putting on his boots to work on the grass, he will still be at the Academy to watch games and share his expertise and wisdom for those fortunate to be in his company."