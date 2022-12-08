Charlie Slater on tour with Forest in Greece for BBC East Midlands Today:

This is one of those odd trips that doesn’t come around very often and when they do occur it’s usually in the summer. So the chance to chat to Premier League footballers mid season in a relaxed (and warm!) environment is worth the trip.

With England consumed by World Cup fever it’s tough to picture Nottingham Forest running out at a baltic Blackburn Rovers in less than a fortnight but that’s the reality.

Forest know this, that’s why they’re here and while Jesse Lingard told me that it’s definitely "coming home", striker Taiwo Awoniyi says a week in the Athens sun is a good opportunity for a group that includes 23 new signings to continue their team bonding.

The plan will be to pick up where they left off before the international break when they were unbeaten in three games that included an encouraging EFL Cup win over Spurs and a vital three points against Crystal Palace.

There’s an acceptance that the break came at a bad time for them, perhaps Forest were just hitting their stride. We’ll never know but their work here could prove crucial as they attempt to ensure their first season back in the Premier League isn’t a brief dalliance with the top flight.

Forest take on Olympiakos in a friendly on Saturday