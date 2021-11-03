Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Another Champions League match day, another late Cristiano Ronaldo goal, this time to secure a point for Manchester United away at Atalanta, which leaves the Reds top of Group F and well set to qualify for the knockout stage.

The Portuguese has now netted five times in four group games, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta at Old Trafford, and two more - including a stoppage-time equaliser - in Bergamo.

In fact, without his goals, United would have just two points and be six adrift of qualification - so his impact is unquestionable.

His boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described him as "incredible" and hailed his ability to come up with magic in the crucial moment, likening him to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

He'll even forgive the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward for knocking him down United's all-time scorers list - as Ronaldo has now overtaken Solskjaer's 126 goals for Manchester United, moving on to 127 in his two spells with the club.