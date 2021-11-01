Farke vows to fight on but work to do to convince doubters

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Daniel Farke told us he won’t be walking away from the Carrow Road hot seat despite another damaging defeat.

The 2-1 loss at the hands of Leeds leaves the Canaries with just two points from the opening 10 games of the season. They are rock bottom and already eight points from safety.

Norwich fans are realistic enough to know that a relegation battle was always likely this season. They just expected more of an actual battle.

The sale of Emi Buendia in the summer allowed the club to invest across the squad. Director of football Stuart Webber was keen to point out recently that they were amongst the biggest spenders in Europe in the last transfer window.

So far, there has been little return on that investment.

Norwich are on a run of 20 Premier League games without a win. Farke has work to do if he is to convince a growing number of doubters that he can turn it round.