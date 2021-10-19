Players are overplayed - Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes some of his players are suffering because of the busy schedule for club and country.

The 48-year-old thinks the crowded calender is taking its toll on players like Mason Mount, Jorginho and Romelu Lukaku, who hasn't scored in six games for Chelsea.

"In this very moment I feel Romelu is a bit overplayed, I think he played too many competitions over the summer, too many competitions with the national team," said Tuchel.

"I feel he's a bit tired - not that we have a concern, but for me it's that he doesn't fully enjoy it without having second or third thoughts. For me he is overplayed a little bit. And this is the key point.

"And it's the same for some other players too, Mason and Jorginho. They have a lot of weight to carry for their countries. They take it and they love it, they are competitors.

"But if you play a thousand matches a year it can feel a bit heavy, although they love the game. They are such good guys but this is what I feel just between the lines."