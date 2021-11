Chelsea are confident midfielder Mason Mount will sign a new long-term contract with the club. The 22-year-old has been linked with Manchester City and Real Madrid. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel wants defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta to sign new deals with the club. All four players are out of contract in the summer. (Goal), external

