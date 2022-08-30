Gerrard sent me to Killie for men's football - Chrisene

Ben Chrisene says Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard encouraged him to join Kilmarnock and benefit from playing men's football.

The 18-year-old left-back made an impressive debut to his season-long loan deal, hitting the crossbar as Kilmarnock fought back to beat Motherwell 2-1 on Saturday.

Chrisene was a Youth Cup winner with Villa in 2021, but former manager Steven Gerrard wants to push him to the next level.

Ahead of the League Cup last-16 tie against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday, Chrisene said: "I am very grateful for this opportunity to play in the Premiership.

"The gaffer at Villa and his coaching staff told me all about it and he said to me I needed a bit more men's football.

"I was playing at the academy and mixing with the first team but I think coming here solidifies men's football and the Scottish league is about that.

"It is a tough league to come to and he wants me to play as many games as I can and hopefully that's what I do.

"It is not just the physical side, it is the mental game as well. You are playing under pressure, you need to win. At the academy football you get a bit of leeway."