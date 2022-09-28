We asked you for your thoughts on Gareth Southgate's decision to leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England side during the recent Nations League games.

Here are some of your replies:

T﻿J: He is undoubtedly good but he seems to prefer to play in an attacking midfield role and often seems to lack the enthusiasm to get back into position, especially towards the end of last season and so far this season. Napoli obviously did their homework and exploited it, and so will others.

J﻿ohn: If Liverpool's style means missing out with England, he may want to transfer to improve his England chances?

I﻿ain: Even on current poor form he is such a creative player. To not even take Trent is, in my opinion, quite unimaginative. Other players are in much worse form and seem to be in favour.

A﻿arif: Trent has redefined the role of a right-back as he's essentially our playmaker. He is perfect for Klopp and for us. He's not suited to playing for a functional and pragmatic team, which is what England are under Southgate. James, Trippier, Walker (and probably Lee Dixon!) all understandably ahead for that reason.

T﻿ommy: No surprise Trent has been omitted from the England team as he has been underwhelming at best. We lose a significant number of goals down his flank and our opponents are now playing on that.