Simon Stone, BBC Sport

A lot has been said about Leicester's predicament since last night's home defeat by Manchester United, that left the club anchored to the foot of the Premier League.

Some of the issues were addressed by the club's chairman Khun Top in his programme notes for the game, including the clear statement that Leicester's financial position is "entirely secure and underpinned by my ongoing personal commitment and that of my family".

The word out of the club is that Leicester have had to be careful this summer because they are in danger of running into Financial Fair Play problems.

Their wage bill is high. Their most recent accounts said they were £192m, or 85% of overall revenue, which is also high.

Leicester have won the FA Cup and come close to qualifying for the Champions League twice in recent years.

But competing against the 'big six' is expensive. After losing £120m in total over the past three seasons, Leicester's ownership felt they needed to reign in the spending to avoid running into further trouble.

After so much good news in recent years, they hope - and believe - match-going fans understand the current need for caution.