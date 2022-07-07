Brighton have welcomed Kaoru Mitoma into their first-team squad, a year after signing the Japan international.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, scoring eight goals in 29 appearances.

"I made some fantastic memories with Union," he told Brighton's official website. "We won the regular league before finishing as runners-up – we made history for Union. I am very proud of what we achieved."

The Japan winger played alongside Brighton team-mates Deniz Undav and Kacper Kozlowski and he says he kept in touch with how his parent club was performing.

"We spoke a little bit about Brighton and I would watch the Albion games as much as possible," he added.

"My first aim now is to play games and contribute to the team – I want to help the team win. I look forward to getting to know my new team-mates and also the Premier League."