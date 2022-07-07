Killie should be eyeing Hampden - McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes wants his players to be dreaming of Hampden when they kick off their League Cup campaign at Fraserburgh on Saturday.

The Rugby Park boss says his side won't underestimate any of their Group B games.

"I know a lot of Premiership teams in the past have come unstuck," McInnes said. "Maybe looking at these games as part of their pre-season fixtures. We can't see it that way.

"We don't pretend to be that good that we can just stroll up and treat these games like pre-season friendlies. We have to be competitive from the get-go and the intention, despite some tricky ties in the group with some decent teams in there, is to win the group.

"When you enter a cup competition, clubs like Kilmarnock should have the feeling that we can go all the way to Hampden."