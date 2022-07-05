Fulham have signed Switzerland youth international Kristian Sekularac from Juventus.

The 18-year-old midfielder spent his youth career at Servette FC before making the move to Turin.

He made 23 appearances for Juve's under-23 side last season and has been brought in to feature for Steve Wigley's Cottagers U23s.

After signing, Sekularac told the club website:, external "I'm feeling great and I'm super excited to join this club. I've admired Fulham for a very long time and I can't wait to crack on and start playing games.

"The fans can expect a creative player who likes to put on a show. I can play anywhere in midfield and I'm a technical player."