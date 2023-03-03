Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I wouldn't quite go as far a saying Newcastle United are running out of steam, but they are flagging a little bit.

They weren't outplayed by Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final, but I thought Erik ten Hag's side won pretty comfortably.

I do like the way Magpies boss Eddie Howe sets his team up and they will be awkward opposition at Etihad Stadium, especially with Nick Pope back in goal - but I still think Manchester City will win.

City have to win, really. The pressure is on them now, especially after Arsenal's victory in midweek, and the champions are getting to the stage where they know they can't slip up.

It's definitely a boost for Pep Guardiola's side that Phil Foden is back in the team and playing so well.

He wasn't the only City player who hadn't really kicked on since the World Cup, for whatever reason, and if they are going to push Arsenal, they need to be at their best. Foden coming back, and being at such a high level, is really good news for them.

AntsLive's prediction: 2-0

Newcastle don't always look like scoring, but they don't concede many either. I think City will have enough to unlock them though, especially at the Etihad.

Find out how Sutton and AntsLive think the other games will go here