Gary O'Neil insists Bournemouth are not intimidated by a trip to Emirates Stadium to face leaders Arsenal, despite admitting it is "the toughest place to go".

The Cherries are 19th in the Premier League so are heavy underdogs against the league leaders.

However, O'Neil pointed to their spirited display in defeat by second-placed Manchester City as evidence they can pose Arsenal problems.

"Against City, it was a really good effort," he said. "From a gameplan and performance point of view, I thought we gave ourselves a chance.

"Players can make mistakes and you can suffer against quality opposition regardless of the system you play.

"It will take a big effort from everyone against Arsenal, but we go there looking to win a game of football and add some points."

Arsenal's victory at Vitality Stadium in August was the penultimate game under Scott Parker and his successor admitted it was only this week he grasped how good the Gunners actually are.

"It's the toughest test you can face," he said. "Their aggression and intensity make them a very good side and it's no surprise they are where are they are. Mikel [Arteta] has done a very good job.

"But we go there not just to take part and will be set up in a way that gives us the best opportunity to take something."