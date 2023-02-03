Nottingham Forest v Leeds: Team news

Nottingham Forest could give debuts to new signings such as Keylor Navas, Andre Ayew and Felipe.

Midfielder Ryan Yates remains out through illness but is expected to resume training in a couple of weeks.

Leeds will be without Rodrigo for two months because of an ankle injury, while Robin Koch is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

USA international Weston McKennie could make his debut after joining on loan from Juventus and record signing Georginio Rutter is set to play his first Premier League game.

Crysencio Summerville, Liam Cooper, Tyler Adams and Pascal Struijk return from injury but Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are still out.

