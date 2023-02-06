Ex-Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly has admitted he thought Nottingham Forest were "dead and buried" this season - but is very happy to have been proved wrong.

Steve Cooper's side made it five games unbeaten and put additional breathing space between themselves and the Premier League's relegation zone with a win over Leeds on Sunday.

Kelly says it has been a brilliant achievement from a group of players that barely knew each other at the start of the season.

"I thought they were gone," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"What looked like a group of mercenaries at the beginning of the year is now a host of guys who want to be here and are fighting tooth and nail to stay in the league. They have really got a chance."

Cooper brought in some new players in January, including multiple Champions League-winning goalkeeper Keylor Navas, and Kelly says their freshness has enhanced the dressing room.

"You wonder if in the past and in the Championship, Forest's rich history has weighed them down," he added. "The new players are just here to go out and enjoy playing football.

"They are probably unaware of the pressure put on them by the fans and it is quite refreshing. The supporters must be in dreamland."

