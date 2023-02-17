Kettlewell to remain in charge for Sunday's game

Stuart Kettlewell will remain as Motherwell interim manager for Sunday’s Premiership visit of Hearts.

The former Ross County boss ended Motherwell’s 11-game winless Premiership streak in his first match at the helm on Wednesday.

It now looks like it will be next week before any announcement is made on a new manager.

“It's been made very clear,” said Kettlewell. "I have had a conversation with the board, they have asked me to take the team again on Sunday.

"That wee bit of certainty is there and we know what we are going to do for the next couple of days.

"What happens after that, I'll be brutally honest, I don't know and there hasn't been an official decision made on that."