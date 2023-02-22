Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Using the iconic Red Adair (the famous American oil well firefighter) as a reference point to describe the job facing Javi Gracia at Leeds United will pre-date the younger supporter. It may even, with a full 15 matches and 45 points remaining, exaggerate the scale of the challenge for the former Watford head coach.

But a rescue mission is what it is, and if another five or six wins are required to stay up, the first must surely come this weekend at home to bottom club Southampton.

Gracia, appointed on a flexible contract, is waiting on a work permit before being able to flex his managerial muscle which, according to those who were at Vicarage Road with him, is considerable.

Former Hornets goalkeeper Ben Foster appeared on social media wearing United’s home kit to extol Gracia’s virtues, saying: "Everybody really respected him because you could see he was a very, very good coach.

"On the training pitch, he knew exactly what he was doing. He took every single session. He was always in control of it. Everything was thought out by him."

Gracia picks up the Whites inside the bottom three and in a more precarious position than when he took charge of Watford in January 2018, when they were 10th in the Premier League and five points above the relegation zone.

Whether Red Adair or Fireman Sam, Javi needs to smother the growing flames and ignite the team.