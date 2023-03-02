Erik ten Hag deserves the credit for Manchester United's progression to the FA Cup quarter-finals, according to former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin.

A goal down to West Ham and struggling for control, Ten Hag rang the changes and Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, it was a tactical masterstroke.

"He made the substitutions immediately," said Nevin. "Obviously when you bring Casemiro on, you know he will be fantastic but he also went from 4-2-31 to 4-1-4-1 and asked his full-back to get forward and give help.

"Tyrell Malacia put so much pressure on as well as putting Bruno Fernandes into the right position to create havoc. Ten Hag's changes were crucial."

With United scoring twice in the final minutes, Nevin also acknowledged it was like "old times" at Old Trafford.

"The Stretford End were sucking the ball in," he said. "Everything Ten Hag is touching at the moment is turning to gold."

