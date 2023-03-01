Arsenal's game in hand against Everton on Wednesday evening is absolutely vital given Manchester City's capacity for going on winning runs.

That's according to former West Ham defender Scott Minto who told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he expects the Gunners to secure three points against the Toffees.

"Everton is a massive game for them," he said. "They have been so impressive in finding ways to win and this is their game in hand. You can see City going on a run and Arsenal need to match them.

"With everything that City are going through off the field at the moment, they now have the siege mentality they need to inspire them."

In previous seasons, City have stormed to the Premier League title off the back of impressive winning streaks.

Arsenal are currently two points clear of the champions so victory tonight would re-establish an important cushion.

"They have to move five points clear of City for when they play each other again [in April]," said ex-Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly.

"You can see City winning every game but the mental strength Arsenal have shown has been so impressive.

"Last season they fell away poorly but you cannot see Everton getting anything at Emirates Stadium."

Full discussion on the title race is available from 35'06 on BBC Sounds