'The ways that Leeds have shown this support has been pretty surreal'

Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

Leeds' recent fixture against Southampton in the Premier League marked one year since the official partnership between Leeds United and Her Game Too, the vital campaign that fights sexism in football.

Throughout my life, I haven't always felt as comfortable or welcome as I should be in a footballing environment due to my gender and I would love for that to be a thing of the past. My beloved club Leeds United have been nothing but supportive of Her Game Too from day one and the ways that they have shown this support has been pretty surreal.

The dedicated HGT fixture at Elland Road was fantastic, the Leeds players wore special warm-up tees marking the anniversary of the partnership and our new manager Javi Garcia proudly wore his HGT badge on his coat throughout the day. We also had a mention in the matchday programme to help explain who we are and what we do for anybody that hasn't heard of us.

What's so important is that women and girls of all ages and all backgrounds feel safe and welcome in football - whether they work in it, play or attend matches - and their gender doesn't ever get used against them.

We at Her Game Too will always be involved in this battle for as long as we need to be and we will fight for equity. When clubs like Leeds publicly and proudly show their support for campaigns like Her Game Too, girls and women will believe that they do belong in the stands, cheering on the team that means everything to them.