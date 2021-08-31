Everton's summer ins and outs

Happy with Everton's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Toffees' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace), Asmir Begovic (AFC Bournemouth), Demarai Gray (Leverkusen), Andy Lonergan (West Brom)

Outs: Theo Walcott (Southampton), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free), Joshua King (Watford), Yannick Bolasie (released), Muhamed Besic (released), Josh Bowler (released), Dennis Adeniran (released), Con Ouzounidis (released), Callum Connolly (released), Bobby Carroll (released), Daniel Lowey (released), Jack McIntyre (released), Dylan Thompson (released), Bernard (Sharjah), Beni Baningime (Hearts), Nathan Broadhead (Sunderland, loan), Thierry Small (Southampton), Joao Virginia (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Nathangelo Markelo (PSV Eindhoven)

