'Players look resigned to relegation' - your views on County's play-off hopes

We asked if you think Ross County can turn it around in Dingwall after a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Paul: Insipid performance sums up the County season. Devoid of ideas, players look like they’re resigned to relegation already. Malky keeps saying they're fighting for it, I have yet to see any evidence. Yan Dhanda is the only player that looks like he's up for a fight but his weary legs can't carry this team forever. Perhaps over the course we deserve to go down.

Alistair: There’s no way back for County now. They haven’t got a goalscorer and they leak goals at the other end. Championship football again. It is not likely they will come straight back up this time. At least the Highland derby is back on.

John: Poor performance again this season and it can’t go on.