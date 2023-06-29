St Mirren seal loan for 'exciting' Israeli forward Nahmani

It's a busy day at St Mirren.

The Paisley club have announced the arrival of forward Stav Nahmani on a season-long loan from Maccabi Haifa.

The Iraseli youth international, 20, has made over 60 appearances at top-flight level in his homeland, accumulated through his parent club and various loans.

Stephen Robinson says the versatile forward will give St Mirren "real raw pace" in attack.

"He’s got a great work ethic," the manager adds. "We hope he can add goals to our team and pace in the forward areas.

"He’s a real exciting one that can play in a couple of areas across the attack.”