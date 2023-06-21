The teams Hibs could face as draw looms closer

Hibs' list of potential opponents in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round has been narrowed down after the clubs were split into groups for today's draw.

The Easter Road side have been placed in Group Five and are one of the five seeded teams, meaning they avoid facing the likes of Club Brugge, FC Twente and Rosenborg.

The teams Hibs could face are: Aarhus (Denmark); the winners of KA Akureyri (Iceland) v Connah's Quay Nomads (Wales); Hammarby (Sweden); the winners of Vikingur (Faroe Islands) v Inter Club d'Escaldes (Andorra); the winners of FC Haka (Finland) v Crusaders (Northern Ireland.)