Bruce on Hayden, Shelvey, Dummett & Dubravka

Midfielder Isaac Hayden will miss the match with the knee injury he sustained at Aston Villa, but the problem isn't serious - and Hayden could be available again at the weekend;

Jonjo Shelvey is likely to be out for another month with a calf problem.

Paul Dummett, who hasn't played this season, is back in training, but the Burnley match will come too soon for him;

First-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who has been recovering from a foot injury that became infected, could be unavailable for another eight weeks;