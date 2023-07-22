Obika on target in cup win over Queen's Park

Motherwell are firmly on course for the Viaplay Cup last 16 after edging out Queen's Park 1-0 at Fir Park.

Jon Obika made amends for a glaring miss - the striker sent a diving header wide with the goal gaping - by firing the deflected first-half winner.

Jack Thompson hit the woodwork after the interval as second-tier Queen's chased a leveller, while Blair Spittal lofted a shot on to the bar for Motherwell.

With eight points from three matches Stuart Kettlewell's unbeaten side are now three clear at the top of Group F, having played a game more than second-place East Fife.