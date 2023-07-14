Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of 24-year-old West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice for £105m on Friday.

The transfer from the Hammers was agreed last month. However, initially negotiations over the structure of the deal, then the time taken to go through the legalities, means it still has not been formally approved.

Arteta's squad travel to Washington on Sunday for the start of Arsenal's three-match tour of the United States.

The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on 12 August (12:30 BST).