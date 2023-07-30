Leicester boss Enzo Maresca was encouraged by his side's display in their 4-0 friendly loss to Liverpool.

The Foxes went down 4-0, thanks in large part to conceding three first-half goals in an eight-minute spell.

"It was good to spend some days here in Singapore," said Maresca.

"Today I think we did start very well. In the first half an hour we were playing good football from the back, finding solutions. They are probably one of the best teams in terms of transition, we conceded some.

"The result is important of course but it was important to see the intention of the players, how they received ideas. To be honest they were good.

"We created chances against this team. Sometimes you spend 95 minutes without creating a chance. The first half an hour we found solutions, space and created chances. Then we conceded a goal. When you concede transition against this kind of team, it's always dangerous."

Leicester take on Coventry in their Championship opener on Sunday.