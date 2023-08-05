Kilmarnock 1-0 Rangers: What McInnes said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes told Sky Sports: "You have got to do so much right to beat a team with Rangers’ quality.

"We spoke at half-time about striking the first blow to have something to hold on to, but to also plant that seed of doubt. We knew, if we did that, we’d have a real good chance.

"We had to show a different version of ourselves against the Old Firm this season. Rangers will get better, but I think we’ll get better as well.

"Our level of performance had to be really good today, but we delivered that. It’s a really strong start."