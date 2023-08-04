Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s double header against Fiorentina and Villareal in the Sela Cup this weekend.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He will make a late decision on the fitness of Fabian Schar but Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are both out of contention.

The two fixtures are an opportunity to evaluate his squad: "Pre-season is great for playing teams we would not normally play. They will be different styles against teams from two different leagues. It will be a really good test for us."

On what fans can expect: "It will hopefully be a great spectacle and no doubt there will be a really good atmosphere. It’s great to be back home as it feels like a long time since we played at St James’ Park. We intend to play two balanced and competitive XIs."

He gave no indication on Tino Livramento’s potential arrival at the club: "I am slightly in the dark on that but I certainly like the player."

He is happy with his squad but always would like more: "It is leaner than last year currently but not in a negative way. We do not want a huge squad as we want everyone to feel involved. We will need everybody."

Sign up for Newcastle news notifications