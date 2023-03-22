'I'm excited' to be back playing - Yilmaz

Rangers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is relishing being back involved with the Rangers first team after over four months sidelined through injury.

"I am excited [to be back] because it took four and a half months," he said. "I missed my friends and I missed playing football.

"When I touch the ball, my anxieties are gone and I just play football. I feel sharp and strong and ready. Of course I know I need time, because I need to catch my real Ridvan. I will get better with time."