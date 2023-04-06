West Ham 'need to try to take some positives'

Somehow, David Moyes will "have to find some positives" from West Ham's bruising 5-1 defeat by Newcastle to get his team ready for Saturday's game at Fulham, says former Hammers centre-back James Collins.

Moyes' side were dogged by individual errors as their previously unbeaten home record this calendar year came crashing down.

Collins told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast it could be a really "damaging defeat".

"The Fulham match is now absolutely massive," he said. "Moyes and his staff have got a big three days. They need to get the players into training, lift them, try to take some positives and get them ready.

"When a team is as dominant as Newcastle were here, it's going to knock your confidence. But Moyes has to find some positives - they cannot expect to go to places, defend like they did tonight and get results."

Ex-England full-back Stephen Warnock questioned West Ham's mentality when they went behind, pointing to relegation rivals early this week who secured vital results despite conceding the first goal.

"Leeds went behind and came back to win," he said. "Everton were down to 10 men and conceded a goal but their mentality has changed and they got a point.

"West Ham don't seem to have that belief and that's a concern."

Listen to full analysis here on BBC Sounds