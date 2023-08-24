'Surely managers would enjoy hearing the whole stadium singing your name'

West Ham striker Michail Antonio finds it "crazy" that Jurgen Klopp doesn't like Liverpool fans singing his song and told The Footballer's Football podcast that something negative must have happened in a previous game: "They want to keep things rolling and don’t want to keep singing the same songs so they mix it up by singing his name. I find it crazy that he doesn’t like it but it’s each to their own. If you ask someone not to do something as the manager of the club maybe the fans should respect it. Something has had to have happened where he is like 'no, I don’t want to hear it until the end'

Newcastle's Callum Wilson added: "It wasn’t actually a celebration, it was a song of appreciation. Fans are creating an atmosphere in the stadium. In that moment they decided to sing for the manager. That’s ok. They could be singing a team song, about a player or individual who has just scored and no one else would bat an eyelid. I’m all for the atmosphere. Anfield has one of the best atmospheres in the league. It creates a buzz of why we play football. Surely players and managers would enjoy hearing the whole stadium singing your name and your anthem. When I score and you are walking from celebrating to the half-way line and the whole stadium is singing your name, it’s crazy and it gives you goosebumps."

Host Rickie Haywood-Williams agreed: "I love Klopp but I think he needs to pipe down on this one. That’s what fans are there for. They are there to create an atmosphere, to sing the songs and enjoy themselves. There must be some connotation where he thinks it’s bad luck if they do that.

