Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

He may not be back playing first team football again until January or even on the practice pitches at Brentford’s Jersey Road training ground for another couple of weeks, but Ivan Toney is still making plenty of headlines and generating multitudes of column inches.

Whether it’s as a consequence of his appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast, or stories linking the England striker with moves in the New Year, it leads to the conclusion the player himself might be serving a suspension, but media interest in him is certainly full steam ahead.

There are of course many elements to Toney’s story and the punishment that has been given to him, but his questioning of why he was banned from even being at the training ground raises interesting questions. He himself wonders if the mental health welfare message of the sporting bodies is truly reflected in that portion of the sanctions.

"So, what if someone not as strong as me in the head is going through this situation and their punishment is they are not allowed at the club - that would break them," he said. "Right now, not being around the training ground, it does hurt. Not being allowed at the training ground is baffling to me.”

The Bees meantime have been getting on with coping without their leading scorer in the Premier League and in the two games so far Bryan Mbuemo and Yoane Wissa have already bagged a combined total of five goals, including two neatly taken penalties by the Cameroon international.

The ability for the duo to fill the void left by Toney is a consequence of numerous factors at the club such as recruitment, planning and the skill and quality of the players themselves. Then of course there's the coaching, which plays a huge role in creating a system for the side to flourish whoever plays and has proven over recent years to improve individuals as well as the team.

As a result, whatever the future may hold for Toney and the club, there is confidence it is being planned for right now.

