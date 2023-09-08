Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

It's been a day of reflections on Luton's remarkable journey to the Premier League and its hugely positive impact on the local community.

On the pitch, so far, it has been a bit trickier, with defeats to Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham leaving them stuck in 19th place with no points.

It is an inauspicious start but for a club with the tiniest budget in the league - and a very prudent spending approach this summer - it has perhaps not been a huge surprise.

Luton's 12 new arrivals are a mixture of loans, decent Championship players and Premier League journeymen. Fellow promoted side Burnley have brought in 14 players, at far greater cost.

Unsurprisingly, last season’s top scorer Carlton Morris has been the brightest spark in the opening three games, a goal and an assist getting his Premier League career off to a decent start.

He has had more than double the shots of any other Luton player (nine to second-placed Ross Barkley’s four) and he’s fifth in the passing accuracy stats too.

Ryan Giles was brought in to provide the supply line for Morris and strike partner Elijah Adebayo and he has been keeping his end of the bargain, firing in 19 crosses from open play in the first three games.

Only five have found their target though, perhaps an indication of how tough it is to provide quality deliveries in the Premier League.

The time before the next international break already looks important for the Hatters, with games at Everton and Fulham sandwiching Wolves at home.

Promise and potential can only be fulfilled with points – expect Morris and Giles to carry the torch.

