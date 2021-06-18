Manchester United have made an opening bid of £50m for Real Madrid and France defender Raphael Varane, but Real want £80m for the 28-year-old. (Manchester Evening News), external

However, Sergio Ramos' Real departure could scupper United's plans to sign Varane after the Spanish giants opened new contract talks with the centre-back. (Times - subscription required), external

Jesse Lingard, 28, is due to hold talks with the club over his future when he returns for pre-season training next month. He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham and the Hammers must wait to find out if they can sign the England midfielder permanently. (Star), external

Meanwhile, Leicester City are hoping Youri Tielemans, 24, will sign a new contract with the club amid speculation over his future. The Belgian midfielder has been linked with United and Liverpool. (Leicester Mercury), external

