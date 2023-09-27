Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

With a Carabao Cup tie at home to Leicester City later on, it’ll be interesting to see how many changes Jurgen Klopp makes with perhaps half an eye on Saturday’s big Premier League game at Tottenham.

But the Reds boss certainly has plenty of top-quality options these days, and it was noticeable just how strong Liverpool’s bench was against West Ham United on Sunday, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo among their star-studded subs.

All four came on and helped Liverpool secure the victory. All of the subs that day would probably walk into most other teams. It underlines the real strength in depth they have, which will be so important over the course of a long and possibly congested season in league and cups.

Competition for places is vital for any club, and we saw how well Joel Matip and Joe Gomez played – remember there is still no Trent Alexander-Arnold for the moment - and there may be players on Wednesday who’ll have another chance to impress the manager and stake a claim.

That Tottenham game looks fascinating given Spurs' strong start to the season, with both sides knowing a win could give them huge belief in the pursuit of Manchester City at the top.

Get Liverpool updates sent directly to your device