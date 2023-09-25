Sheffield United manager Paul Heckinbottom says the Blades' "have to learn" from Sunday's "unacceptable" record 8-0 defeat to Newcastle.

The Magpies ran riot to inflict the Blades' heaviest-ever league defeat, leaving them bottom of the Premier League with one point from six games.

"That is the biggest thing from the game for me, which I spoke to the players about," he said.

"Is this going to define our season? No. It's three points we've lost but what has happened there is something that while I've been here, we've never seen before.

"That is what has to be addressed. This is a reminder that if we drop below our levels, that can happen, we are playing against good sides. We need to make sure we need to learn from it, it's not an easy league. You have to compete and that is what we have to take from that.

"We need everyone to step up and it is an eye-opener for the new boys what we are about.

"Newcastle outran us today and that's not acceptable."

