'Palace more than deserved their win but a worrying afternoon for Ten Hag'

Chris Sutton, Former Blackburn and Chelsea striker on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Crystal Palace more than deserved their win.

"We know that if they get their noses in front they are a very, very difficult side to break down. A fantastic strike from Andersen and a fantastic defensive display.

"On the other hand Manchester United only forced Sam Johnstone into a few routine saves, there were a few good clearances from Palace defenders but aside from that they struggled to create.

"A worrying afternoon for Erik ten Hag."