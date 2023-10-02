Times reporter Charlotte Duncker believes Spurs should have utlised their numerical advantage more effectively in Saturday's win over Liverpool, but the result shows the "mentality shift" under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

"I think we've seen that determination shine through in their first seven games," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast.

"They got that late winner against Sheffield United and we've seen the determination they have under Ange Postecoglou.

"They were playing against nine men for 25 minutes and I would like to have seen them exploit Liverpool a little bit more, given they are one of their direct rivals.

"I know they've come away with three points and will be delighted with that but I think performance wise they were not as convincing as we might expect. If Liverpool had 11 players on the pitch maybe they wouldn't have won.

"But, they got their result they were after and their dominant start to the season continues. I think the mentality shift they've shown under Ange Postecoglou is the biggest difference to what we've seen from the Spurs teams of the past."

