Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Norwich head coach Dean Smith says "there is a talented footballer" inside Todd Cantwell, after the attacking midfielder moved to Bournemouth on loan this week.

Cantwell impressed in the Canaries' Premier League campaign two seasons ago but has struggled to make the team this term under both Smith and his predecessor, Daniel Farke.

Bournemouth have an option to buy Cantwell at the end of the season, but if they don't take it up Smith says he'll be happy to have Cantwell back at Carrow Road.

"I have no problem with that," he said. "If they don't exercise the option, then he comes back to Norwich as a Norwich player.

"We were all hoping Todd could recapture his form, but for whatever reason it hasn't happened. It certainly wasn't for lack of attitude as I found him a really good young man to work with.

"Whether it was lack of confidence or struggles with illness and injury, I'm not sure. There's a talented footballer there and hopefully he can find it again.

"We now have to concentrate on who is here at the club."