Everton 0-1 Aston Villa - Ferguson reaction

Everton caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson on Match of the Day: "We are really disappointed with the result, the first half we didn't quite turn up. The second half we gave everything but couldn't quite stick one in the net."

On fans still protesting inside the stadium: "It is not nice the fans reacting like that.

"There was nothing in the game really, second half we were much better and should have stuck one of the chances in."

On a bottle being thrown at Villa players: "I never saw it but you cannot condone that, that is wrong, they should not be doing that."

On his side's performance: "The training has been brilliant, they have really put a shift in and they put in a shift today. I am really pleased with them, apart from the result. We have got to get it right now, we are starting to slip down there so need to get a result very soon."