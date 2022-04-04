Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester’s matchday presenter

“An eternal tribute to a man whose vision, kindness and humanity made our dreams come true.”

They are the words of Leicester City, describing the statue of their late owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, which was unveiled today.

In that description, they aren’t wrong.

Standing on a base of marble granite, sparkling with royal Leicester City blue, Khun Vichai’s statue looks over Filbert Way, and the City of Leicester.

It was unveiled to the sounds of Buddhist chants, marking the start of the Matrix funeral chant, that soothed the atmosphere and left everyone there in deep thought, and awe, at what we were seeing.

It will become an iconic part of matchdays for the Blue Army and visiting supporters. But it’s now truly part of the city’s skyline and rich cultural tapestry.