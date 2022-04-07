Newcastle v Wolves: What does the form show?
Newcastle are winless in five home league games against Wolves (D3 L2) since a 4-1 victory in the Premier League in April 2011.
Wolves are looking to complete their first league double over Newcastle since the 1991-92 second-tier campaign, while they last beat the Magpies home and away in a top-flight campaign in 1953-54.
Both teams have scored in all 13 Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Wolves, making it the most played fixture in the competition’s history to see neither side keep a clean sheet.
Nine of the 13 Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Wolves have been drawn (69%), the highest percentage of games to finish level of all fixtures to have been played more than 10 times in the competition.