Friday facts

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Before I get into the title race and the significance of Burnley at Turf Moor for Manchester City, this tweet from Ian Dennis opened my eyes. No pressure, Blues, but form and history would say with nine games to go the title is City's to lose.

Anyway, Burnley away. When City and Liverpool were locked in a title race three years ago, the Blues went to Turf Moor needing to win. Sergio Aguero's goal was given through goalline technology and City ground out a 1-0 win.

It was pivotal in the 14-game winning run to win the Premier League by a point. Momentum is everything at this stage.

People will look to the next two weeks with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool but no game is more important than the next one at the minute, and for Manchester City that's Burnley. Sorry to sound like Pep Guardiola.

