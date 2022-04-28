Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Chelsea

Manchester United have got a lot of injury problems, but at the moment they don't look like beating anyone no matter who is in their team.

For most of the season I have been looking at them and thinking they must improve... but it hasn't happened and, now, it feels like they are all on their holidays already.

Their recent performances have been very passive and although United versus Chelsea is always a big game, I'm not expecting an improvement Ralf Rangnick's side.

Chelsea haven't been playing particularly brilliantly either, but they are usually better on the road and I'm backing them to leave with the points.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2