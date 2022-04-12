Virgil van Dijk: I don't often select a defender whose team concedes two goals away from home but this is one of those occasions when I am prepared to make an exception.

The Manchester City match wasn't a game for the faint-hearted. You need focus and nerves of steel to get through this sort of fixture and Virgil van Dijk has plenty of both.

Sadio Mane: We didn't see an awful lot of Sadio Mane in the first half but he was everywhere for Liverpool in the second half against Manchester City. You don't get a lot of fuss from Mane. He just gets on with it.

Find out who else made it into Garth's team of the week