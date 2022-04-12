Van Dijk & Mane picked out by Garth
Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane make it into Garth Crooks' team of the week for their strong performances against Manchester City.
Virgil van Dijk: I don't often select a defender whose team concedes two goals away from home but this is one of those occasions when I am prepared to make an exception.
The Manchester City match wasn't a game for the faint-hearted. You need focus and nerves of steel to get through this sort of fixture and Virgil van Dijk has plenty of both.
Sadio Mane: We didn't see an awful lot of Sadio Mane in the first half but he was everywhere for Liverpool in the second half against Manchester City. You don't get a lot of fuss from Mane. He just gets on with it.