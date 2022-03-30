Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

When Raphinha walked through the doors at Elland Road, Victor Orta asked him if he would get him tickets for the World Cup in Qatar. The player's response? "He was left with a foolish face, he didn't believe it..."

Like every other fan of football who grew up in the late 90s, one of my favourite players was Ronaldinho. The Brazilian had tricks, pace, scored goals and was blessed with one of the greatest footballing brains ever to grace the beautiful game. Raphinha idolised him - so, incidentally, did Kalvin Phillips - and many others between Porto Alegre and Wortley.

No-one would begrudge Raphinha following in the footsteps of his footballing idol and playing for Barcelona.

But while the club's future still hangs in the balance, the constant stirring of the pot can distract the player and others from the job at hand. Keep us in the Premier League, bring in a sizeable transfer fee - and as long as he doesn't sign for Manchester United, Chelsea or Galatasaray, Raphinha will go with most Leeds fans' blessing.

Raphinha's dreams of shining for Brazil have come true. Maybe other dreams will come true too - but, for now, it's time to focus on survival.