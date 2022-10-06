Davidson on injuries and need to be braver
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson says Adam Montgomery was missing against Kilmarnock because he has broken a toe.
The Saints boss also explained that Connor McLennan popped his shoulder but was on the bench because of lack of numbers.
Davidson says his side needed to be more adventurous after going two goals down at Rugby Park.
“In the second half when we go 2-0 down we need to be braver and ask more questions of the Kilmarnock defence," said the former left-back.
“Be brave, go past people and make things happen – it is the only way you get back into the game.
“We didn’t do that until the last few minutes.”